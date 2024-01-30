I was expecting a check for work I performed as an independent contractor several weeks ago. I emailed and was told the check was already mailed. I was given a postage date and the check number. Fwiw these are reasonable people with whom I've worked for many years. I have no reason to suspect they are not being truthful. Plus our mail delivery at home is unreliable. I'm proceeding on the assumption that the check was lost in the mail.

It seems the best plan is to stop payment on the first check and have them mail another. In this circumstance who is responsible for paying the bank fee for stopping payment? If it matters, this is a tiny non-profit with no full time employees. The director is part time and there are a dozen or so contractors like me. The check amount was a few hundred dollars.