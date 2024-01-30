IDK if this is allowed in here but I wanna say something about this PayPal, Cashapp, Venmo, etc system. It's about them not allowing anonymous paying PERIOD. What I would like to wish for would be them letting people have anonymous accounts until they decide they want to have balance accounts, meaning they are allowed to pay with cards or banks only while they want to be kept anonymous. And they will only be limited if someone catches them deceiving others (e.g. naming themselves John Doe, etc and real John Doe finds out). But what if they call themselves "temporary account/anonymous payer/etc" HOW is this fraud?? It's not even a real name so it's not deceiving anyone... if they wanna show their real name they can just show ID...

Like, some people who the money is sent to only care about money send to their balance and not the name of the payer. For example Twitter/art commissioners. For example I want to pay one of those commissioners and they only want money in their balance and what if their clients don't want to show their IRL names to them like they're required to?