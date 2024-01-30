-3

IDK if this is allowed in here but I wanna say something about this PayPal, Cashapp, Venmo, etc system. It's about them not allowing anonymous paying PERIOD. What I would like to wish for would be them letting people have anonymous accounts until they decide they want to have balance accounts, meaning they are allowed to pay with cards or banks only while they want to be kept anonymous. And they will only be limited if someone catches them deceiving others (e.g. naming themselves John Doe, etc and real John Doe finds out). But what if they call themselves "temporary account/anonymous payer/etc" HOW is this fraud?? It's not even a real name so it's not deceiving anyone... if they wanna show their real name they can just show ID...

Like, some people who the money is sent to only care about money send to their balance and not the name of the payer. For example Twitter/art commissioners. For example I want to pay one of those commissioners and they only want money in their balance and what if their clients don't want to show their IRL names to them like they're required to?

    I'm not sure that I see an answerable question here. Most of the restrictions on anonymous payments stem from the implementation of various laws requiring financial institutions to know their customers and to prevent money laundering. I'm not sure why you would be trying to hide your name from an artist you are trying to commission a piece from but assuming it is a relatively low-cost item, I'd look at buying a pre-paid debit card.
    – Justin Cave
    44 mins ago
  • I was tempted to flag this as Spam; but this does not contain any promotion. Flagged as R/A as this does not ask any question. This is just a rant (as said in title itself), and to rant on here is miss-use/abuse of the platform.
    – Aastik
    38 mins ago
  • 1
    This will get closed pretty quickly due to not containing an on-topic question that can be answered, but I just wanted to flag up to you that if you are in conversation with someone you've met on Twitter about commissioning a piece of art, and they want you to pay them some money (i.e. THEY are commissioning art FROM you, and they want money) then you may be caught up in a scam and it is worth re-reading your correspondence with them to check for other red flags.
    – Vicky
    27 mins ago
  • I mention this because we've had a number of questions recently from people who make art and have been contacted by scammers apparently wanting to commission some art, who then demand various fees etc.
    – Vicky
    25 mins ago

