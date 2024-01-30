I know about the FIFO and LIFO and weighted average cost methods for calculating COGS and also for inventory valuation. For a non-perishable uniform quality commodity in the inventory of a small partnership (2 individuals), these 3 methods seem like a complication. Somebody needs to record data throughout a period.

The commodity does not have a volatile price. What are the implications of weighing the non-perishable uniform quality commodity times the end-of-period fair-market-price per kilogram as an inventory valuation method and using (starting kilograms + purchased kilograms - ending kilograms) times end-of-period fair-market-price per kilogram as a COGS method? This seems like the easiest way. Are proprietorships and partnerships allowed to do it this way? Assume profits are always reinvested and no dividends are paid. Are the implications different if all profits are paid as a dividend?