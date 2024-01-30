0

I am of the age that I am constantly receiving mailings for local and web based retirement seminars, many touting "strategies" for withdrawing Social Security entitlements. This word, (in my mind) implies a certain complexity or deep knowledge that I am not aware of.

I know these seminars are just a way to pitch financial services, (I've attended one... and don't begrudge anyone promoting their business) and I know how to calculate the break even point. I'm not asking for any life coaching advice, I'm just wondering if there is some underlying "strategy" involved other than making the simple decision on what age to claim it.

No, it's just a way to put a bunch of already proven to be gullible people into a room for some pressure sales session.

  • There might be questions of how to manage the rest of your money as you start SSI, but that's a different question.
    – keshlam
    26 mins ago

