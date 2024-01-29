I am based in the UK.

I have an appointment with an HSBC Wealth Advisor next week to discuss a question.

My question, is whether or not there is something more intelligent that I can do with a £200k portfolio split between Berkshire Hathaway and a Vanguard Global FTSE tracker. It's in a general investment account and my ISAs and pension contributions are maxed out. I've zero debt, do not rent and my salary covers my expenses.

I do not have considerable investment skills.

In the pre-screening call, they asked me about my financial situation, such as mortgage status, ISAs, pensions, family status etc...

I'm now a bit concerned that the wealth advisor might just spend a long time asking me about my financial details without adequately answering my question.

What's a good strategy to keep the conversation on topic without being rude? From my understanding of the industry, regulations require them to get a picture of my finances before they can recommend anything.