Suppose I bought the car for $10k. I would imagine that journal entry for the purchase would include $10k on debit and credit side and go to accounts like 'Payable' and 'Assets'.

Suppose I need to record make, year and other facts about the car for reporting purposes.

How such record is called and where does it go? Does it go to some auxiliary database which is not part of double entry accounting system? Or there is well-known way to keep such information inside of usual account framework?