What is the difference between the 2 formulas below, how and why we choose what to use? Does PDE simulate option price through time, therefore we can use it for American options as well?

Black Scholes PDE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black%E2%80%93Scholes_equation

$[\frac{\partial V}{\partial t} + rS\frac{\partial V}{\partial S} + \frac{1}{2}\sigma^2S^2\frac{\partial^2 V}{\partial S^2} - rV = 0]$

Black Scholes closed form https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black%E2%80%93Scholes_model

$$ C(S, t) = S_0 N(d_1) - X e^{-r(T-t)} N(d_2) $$

d_1 = \frac{\ln\left(\frac{S_0}{X}\right) + \left(r + \frac{\sigma^2}{2}\right)(T-t)}{\sigma \sqrt{T-t}}

d_2 = d_1 - \sigma \sqrt{T-t}

Chat gpt explanation:

Partial Differential Equation (PDE):