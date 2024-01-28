0

What is the difference between the 2 formulas below, how and why we choose what to use? Does PDE simulate option price through time, therefore we can use it for American options as well?

Black Scholes PDE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black%E2%80%93Scholes_equation

$[\frac{\partial V}{\partial t} + rS\frac{\partial V}{\partial S} + \frac{1}{2}\sigma^2S^2\frac{\partial^2 V}{\partial S^2} - rV = 0]$

Black Scholes closed form https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black%E2%80%93Scholes_model

$$ C(S, t) = S_0 N(d_1) - X e^{-r(T-t)} N(d_2) $$

d_1 = \frac{\ln\left(\frac{S_0}{X}\right) + \left(r + \frac{\sigma^2}{2}\right)(T-t)}{\sigma \sqrt{T-t}}

d_2 = d_1 - \sigma \sqrt{T-t}

Chat gpt explanation:

Partial Differential Equation (PDE):

Advantages:
    Flexibility: The PDE formulation is more flexible and can be extended to handle a broader range of option types, including American options, options with early exercise features, and options on various underlying assets.
    Numerical Methods: The PDE can be solved numerically, allowing for the valuation of a wider range of financial derivatives beyond standard European options.

Limitations:
    Computational Intensity: Solving the PDE numerically can be computationally intensive, especially for complex derivative instruments. It may require more computational resources compared to using the closed-form formula.
