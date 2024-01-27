Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 2 mins ago. Improve this question

I'm at a juncture in my career where I'm aiming for a trifecta of freedom: time, income, and location. As someone deeply entrenched in the tech industry with a strong background in computer science and data, I'm turning to this community for real-world advice.

Background: I've spent considerable time honing my skills and gaining experience in the tech realm. I have degree in computer science and data expertise through work. Now, I'm eager to explore ways to break free from the conventional work constraints and design a lifestyle that aligns with my goals.

The Quest: I'm seeking insights from those who've successfully navigated a similar journey. How can one strike a balance where time is abundant, income is stable, and work can happen from any corner of the globe? Imagine having the flexibility to take extended breaks without sacrificing financial stability.

Specific Queries:

Work-Life Optimization: What strategies have you employed to strike a balance between work and personal time? Income Stability: How do you ensure a consistent income even during periods of reduced working hours or time off? Location Flexibility: Any tips for securing roles that offer the freedom to work remotely or from different locations? Resources: Are there specific books, courses, or platforms that have guided you on this journey?

If you've navigated these waters or have valuable insights, please share your experiences, tips, or resources. Thank you in advance for your time and wisdom.

Cheers!