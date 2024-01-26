The [IRS website][1] has the following:

For a self-employed individual, contributions are limited to 25% of your net earnings from self-employment (not including contributions for yourself), up to $61,000 for 2022 ($58,000 for 2021; $57,000 for 2020)

I do not understand the parenthetic remark "not including contributions for yourself". To what does it refer? That sentence makes no sense to me.

If I am self-employed, am I my employer?

[1]: https://www.irs.gov/retirement-plans/how-much-can-i-contribute-to-my-self-employed-sep-plan-if-i-participate-in-my-employers-simple-ira-plan#:~:text=SEP%20plan%20limits&text=For%20a%20self%2Demployed%20individual,2021%3B%20%2457%2C000%20for%202020).