I carry a margin balance and I am always trying to plan ahead for the worst-case scenarios…

If I get below 50% equity in my mutual fund brokerage account because of market fluctuation and a margin balance, can the accruing margin interest continued to be added to the balance?

I realize that I would not be able to buy more shares because I am below 50%, but can the debit balance continue to be increased by the interest charges down to the brokerage’s margin call minimum percentage? Or would I have to take actions to cover each month’s interest charges?

Is the answer to this question, a standard SEC policy or would it vary from broker to broker?