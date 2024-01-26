My current brokerage Merrill Edge, will not allow me to buy/sell "high risk" mutual funds such as JETS. Does Robinhood, TD Ameritrade, or any others have a more lax policy?
ETrade (Morgan Stanley) does. Why would it be considered "high risk"? It's a passive fund tracking a transportation index.– D Stanley47 mins ago
-
Not all funds are available on all brokerages. Mutual funds pay fees for brokers to allow trading them. So it may be that that specific fund doesn't have an agreement with your broker.– littleadv7 mins ago
