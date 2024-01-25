I am interested in the idea that a person should have good strategies in reach for getting a large return on something as small as $1. For example, let’s say a person wanted to turn $1 into $1.50, or $2.

Now, maybe that person can think of a few ways to pull that off. One strategy I’ve seen is selling water bottles on the street. So you can in a relatively accessible way turn a profit starting with even a tiny amount of money.

But what if the problem is something like information scarcity - that you don’t know of various things you would do, with your $1?

What if you could invest that money in somebody else, but also tell them what they should do, in order to turn a profit on it? Like I give someone $10, have them agree to pay me back like $12 in a few days, and I tell them I will give them the money to be used in a way that will grow it, so they get a loan, maybe we both turn a small profit, and they do the labor.

What if things like this could leverage the power of groups? Ie sort of like diversification. Let’s say there could be tons of small ways to turn a profit out there. But nobody knows about all of them. Therefore, we should incentivize people to share ways they know to turn a profit with the larger group. With the correct organization, the organization can assess if they think it’s a good strategy, ie somewhat likely to turn a profit. So they invest in many such things, and the profits are shared amongst the group.

The idea is to focus on short term income investing with tiny amounts of money, which stimulate the economy in an extremely positive way, because it incentivizes people to share knowledge about small income strategies, and people willing to do the actual labor are supplied with loans - which they need because they are poor - and help finding work (since the group is a repository of micro job niche knowledge, they can powerfully and effectively allocate that knowledge to people who want it - who want to work).

This could stimulate the creation of tons of tiny jobs needing startup capital.

Is there anything like this? Why not? It seems like there is not a very active scene for micro-income investing combined with like micro startup angel investing combined with the group effects of like a hedge fund. Could this be possible? Are there any examples of anything similar?