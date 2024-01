What does a 15-12G mean, is that a bad thing, should we try to sell out?

I read the following and seem to think that the stock may be good and this is the company asking the securities and exchange commission to not have to report anything anymore.

The stock is a total penny stock scam anyway but I was hopeful it would bounce like if did for the past 3 years.

Not sure if I should or can mention the actual stock, but I am happy to share.

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/sec-form-15-12g.asp