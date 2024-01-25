I have a healthcare HSA account through work and am trying to figure out an investing strategy that makes use of the triple tax advantages of an HSA, does grow a decent amount faster than inflation and also is fairly conservative. I was thinking about investing in REITs with high dividends, as that is a fairly guaranteed rate of return and also the dividends are not taxed. I've bought a few shares of stocks like WPC and IIPR that I heard about from The Motley Fool and so far its been going pretty well.

So my question is, is this a good HSA investing strategy? Is there something I should be doing instead of this or in addition to?