My son recently passed away, 1&1/2 years before his death he remarried, he was in an advanced cancer state, and she knowingly married him. While home, under Hospice supervision, the wife had my son sign a TOD affidavit one day before he passed, bringing a lawyer and notary into his home. He was not of sound mind as she was giving him heavy pain medications every 15 minutes to half-hour when he signed. This was witnessed by 3 of his blood relatives. Now she will not let his minor children or family have any of my son's possessions, the children's possessions, or family heirlooms in the house, as she states that all the property and contents are now hers. Is this true and if not what recourse do we have? Thank you