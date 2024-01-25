My Doctor of Medicine insists on a prohibitively expensive OTC (Over the Counter) medication for me, as it can't be substituted with anything whether prescription or OTC. But I can't afford it! To try to convince employer's drug plan, my M.D. even wrote a "prescription" for this OTC medication. I showed this "prescription" to my employer's drug plan, but drug plan still refuses to cover this OTC medication.

Can the government of Ontario pay, or subsidize, this OTC medication for me?

How can I request financial assistance from governments to pay for this OTC medication?