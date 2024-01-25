I'm considering creating a stockpile of gold in case of apocalypse. In my area, few, if any, gold mines exist, so it might be useful as a trade good.

|Type|Notes| |:----|:-----| | American Eagle, South African Krugerrand, Swiss Franc | Not suitable, due to low percentage of gold (90-92%)| | Canadian Maple Leaf, Austrian Philharmonic, British Britannia| 99.99% pure| | Chinese Panda, Mexican Libertad| 99.9% pure| Assuming they would eventually be melted down, is any particular coin better for this purpose than another?

Criteria include consistency (the coins have the stated mass) and purity (alloys are probably worse for this purpose). Should I consider other criteria?