COGS calculation is
Beginning Inventory+Purchases−Ending Inventory=COGS
In the accounting period I bought 300 units, but only 100 of them were delivered inside the accounting period.
I sold 50 units.
For the sake of simplicity lets say unit cost is $1
This is my first accounting period, so beginning inventory is zero, so ignore that
Should the calculation be
1. For "purchases" include all inventory purchased (even those I paid for but do not yet hold in my warehouse), and for "ending inventory" include only inventory delivered and held in my warehouse
$300 purchased - $100 held - $50 sold = $150
or
2. For both include all (even undelivered) inventory
$300 purchased - ($100 held + $200 undelivered) - $50 sold = -$50
or
3. For both include only delivered inventory
$100 held - $50 sold = $50
Summary
Option 2 gives a silly answer, so don't think that's right. Option 1 seems unbalanced, as for one part of the calculation it's using underlivered for one part of the calculation, and only delivered for the other part.
Option 3 seems most sensible, but would like to clarify.