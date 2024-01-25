COGS calculation is

Beginning Inventory+Purchases−Ending Inventory=COGS

In the accounting period I bought 300 units, but only 100 of them were delivered inside the accounting period.

I sold 50 units.

For the sake of simplicity lets say unit cost is $1

This is my first accounting period, so beginning inventory is zero, so ignore that

Should the calculation be

1. For "purchases" include all inventory purchased (even those I paid for but do not yet hold in my warehouse), and for "ending inventory" include only inventory delivered and held in my warehouse

$300 purchased - $100 held - $50 sold = $150

or

2. For both include all (even undelivered) inventory

$300 purchased - ($100 held + $200 undelivered) - $50 sold = -$50

or

3. For both include only delivered inventory

$100 held - $50 sold = $50

Summary

Option 2 gives a silly answer, so don't think that's right. Option 1 seems unbalanced, as for one part of the calculation it's using underlivered for one part of the calculation, and only delivered for the other part.

Option 3 seems most sensible, but would like to clarify.