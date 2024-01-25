Who initiates SWIFT MT101 instruction?
Is it generated by creditor to take funds from debtor or generated by debtor to give funds to creditor?
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Who initiates SWIFT MT101 instruction?
Is it generated by creditor to take funds from debtor or generated by debtor to give funds to creditor?