I'm in the market for a budget planning app to assist with my upcoming home purchase and would appreciate some recommendations. The ideal app should be user-friendly, as I'm not very tech-savvy. It needs to have robust features for tracking expenses and savings, and offer financial insights specifically tailored to home buying. Compatibility with [your device, e.g., iPhone, Android] is a must, along with strong security features to protect my financial information. I'm open to both free and paid options but am looking for real value for money. If you have personal experiences with such apps or can suggest specific features to look for or avoid, I'd be very grateful for your advice.