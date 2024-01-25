I contributed around 10k to my Roth 401k in 2023, but I need the money due to my personal situation quite immediately (2-4 weeks). Is there any mechanism of undoing my contribution and getting the money instead?
Is it traditional or Roth?– littleadv2 hours ago
It is Roth IRA. Updated the question and tag accordingly.– haku39 mins ago
Roth IRA and Roth 401k are not the same thing. 401k plans are more restrictive than your personal IRA.– littleadv27 mins ago
You can withdraw Roth contributions any time from the IRS perspective, but you need to check with your plan if they allow withdrawals while employed ("in-service"), not every plan allows.