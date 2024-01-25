0

I contributed around 10k to my Roth 401k in 2023, but I need the money due to my personal situation quite immediately (2-4 weeks). Is there any mechanism of undoing my contribution and getting the money instead?

Improve this question
3
  • Is it traditional or Roth?
    – littleadv
    2 hours ago
  • It is Roth IRA. Updated the question and tag accordingly.
    – haku
    39 mins ago
  • Roth IRA and Roth 401k are not the same thing. 401k plans are more restrictive than your personal IRA.
    – littleadv
    27 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

You can withdraw Roth contributions any time from the IRS perspective, but you need to check with your plan if they allow withdrawals while employed ("in-service"), not every plan allows.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .