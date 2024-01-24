In the US, W2 and tax returns are required to show ability to earn and history of income, which would be sufficient to pay off the loan being taken out. Usually banks use income to debt ratio of about 30% give or take.

For self-employed, banks are looking for much more robust history of earnings, given the inherent lack of security in income for self-employed people. You can probably find another job paying similarly to what you've been earning for the last X years, but can you build another business from scratch quickly? Probably not.

With no income history and no relevant evidence from your business, you won't be able to satisfy banks' quest to ensure that you can actually pay the loan back. Defaults and foreclosures are expensive, and even if there's a mortgaged property, most lenders want some assurance that you'll pay the loan back. In the situation you've described, I doubt any mainstream lender would consider you, you'll either need to wait for your business to become established and reliably profitable, or look for lenders willing to take extra risk (and pay much more in origination costs and interest to compensate them for that risk).