I am wanting to understand the treatment of Call Options for an importing business.

I am looking at JD Sports in particular but my question relates to all.

If a company buys goods in a foreign currency and buys a call option on that currency then how is that treated :

A) If the call option is closed before year end then is the loss on the call option treated as an exceptional in the Consolidated Income Statement and the purchase price is the strike price in GBP of the call option?

B) If the call option is closed after year end then is the current price on the call option shown in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income?

My concern is that if A) occurs then costs which are shown as exceptional based on the reasonableness of the strike price might not after all be quite so exceptional.

JD Sports actually lists the subsidiary companies incurring the losses on the options and they always seem to be losses going back in time.