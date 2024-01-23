I read about so many scams where people are given large cheques to deposit, and then asked to repay most of the money and keep a bit for themselves. The cheques then bounce, and the person is out the money that they "refunded".

Aren't there ways that this can be prevented? I can think of some options, but maybe there are reasons why these won't work, or aren't being enacted:

Banks could flag accounts from which cheques like this have bounced more than once, and alert anyone depositing a cheque from that account that it might be fraudulent

Banks could note any time there is the following pair of transactions: a cheque is deposited / a sum that is a significant percentage of that cheque is withdrawn/transferred within a certain time period (I realize this would create a lot of false positives - maybe paycheques from legitimate businesses could be ignored...?)

The government could move to ban cheques entirely, or allow only certified cheques (where the money is put on hold when the cheque is created so that it cannot bounce). With the many electronic transfer options available today, it doesn't seem that the benefits of cheques outweight the risks anymore. (I haven't written a personal cheque in years, and the only ones I've deposited have been from businesses I have had a long-standing relationship with.)

Banks could require anyone stopping payment on a cheque to supply significant ID and/or collateral of some sort, so that if it turns out that they are defrauding someone, they will be able to be tracked down and/or have financial penalties. (Maybe when they stop payment, those funds are frozen for a few weeks, so that if anyone complains (and provides evidence) about being defrauded, they can be reimbursed from those funds?)

Perhaps there are other options that I haven't thought of. It just seems like it's too easy for anyone to write a cheque and then cancel it.

These are just some of my ideas. If you want to refute them, that's fine, but the main question is

Why haven't banks/the government done more to regulate/track cheques to prevent scams involving stop-payments?