What does takeout and putup values mean in fixed income trade and how would you interpret these values?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 25 times
3
-
Can you provide the context? I've heard takeout used a few different ways but have never heard of "putup"– D Stanley2 hours ago
-
I imagine putup is the opposite/the other side of a trade. Well, buying one bond and selling the other bond is the context I am referring to.– the_brass_bottle2 hours ago
-
It is helpful to include the full context of the quote. Presumably, you're looking at a statement from some resource that is using both of these terms. It's helpful to say "I was reading Bond Investing for Fun and Profit by John Doe. On page 16 he writes "I putup with a lot of grief for fouling up the takeout order..."" because there may be some context there.– Justin Cave1 hour ago
Add a comment |