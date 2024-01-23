When a stock split occurs, share price is adjusted based on the size of the split.

For example, if XYZ closed at $100 yesterday and split 2:1 today, share price would be $50 today, before trading resumed. Historically, you'll see $50 as the high price, even though it traded at $100. If it splits 2:1 again, that adjusted historical price would become $25. And so on for additional splits.

Here's a rough estimation: Given that there have been six 2:1 splits and one 3:1 split, one share owned in 2010 would be 192 shares today. Therefore, the price back then should be in the ball park of today's price divided by 192 which is $55/192 or 29 cents.

This number is low because TQQQ has paid 13 dividends since 2010 and this is unaccounted for in this calculation. This guesstimation is merely to demonstrate why after all of these stock splits, the adjusted share price is so low (43 cents).