What am I doing wrong here? The price of 1 share of $TQQQ was $0.43 in Feb 2010, today the price of 1 share of $TQQQ is $ 54.76, and the stock has split as follows 02/25/2011 2 for 1 ;05/11/2012 2 for 1; 01/24/2014 2 for 1;01/12/2017 2 for 1; 05/24/2018 3 for 1; 01/21/2021 2 for 1; 01/13/2022 2 for 1. So, if someone had bought a single share of TQQQ in Feb 2010 for $0.43 would it be worth $10513.92 (1x2x2x2x2x3x2x2x54.76) today?