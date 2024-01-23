I have a question about this bond:

https://markets.businessinsider.com/bonds/braskem_netherlands_fin_bvdl-notes_202323-31_regs-bond-2031-usn15516ah53?miRedirects=1

If you look to the right, you can see it lists an issue price of 98.69. Now my question is usually most bonds are issued at 100, and when the bond matures, 100 is paid back to bondholders.

If this bond in particular has an issue price of 98.69, does it mean at maturity the bondholders will get back 98.69?

Also why would a bond be issued at less than 100 if that is the norm for the vast majority of bonds? After all it is the secondary market that decides the prevailing market price.

Thank you.