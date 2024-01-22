0

Here is how a normal fixed-rate monthly amortization schedule is calculated:

First we determine the total monthly payment:

Payment = [P*(r / n)(1 + r / n)^nt] / [(1 + r / n)^n*t - 1]

where n = 12, P is the loan, and r is the interest rate.

Then the interest required each month is simply calculated:

Interest = r*B

where B is the current remaining balance

And the principal paid each month is:

principal = Payment - interest

How do lenders change these calculations when we do biweekly payments? For example do they divide by 24 or by 26? Or perhaps do the extra two payments each year go entirely towards interest so it's equivalent to normal monthly payments + 1 annual principal only payment?

Spreadsheet showing amortization schedule, feel free to copy it and convert it to a biweekly payments to show how it impacts the interest: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19HSKLYnqsSY3M6a5h5xs18u8PoILS21773j5JPYS_zc/edit?usp=sharing

Biweekly means you are making 28 payments a year rather than 12. The combination of two more payments per year than half-months would be, and earlier payments means you are paying the loan down a bit faster, which saves you money over the life of the loan.

It depends on how the loan is set up and the lender's policy towards early payments. If the loan is set up with a monthly payment then the payment amount can be computed based on that formula where n=12. If the loan is set up as a biweekly loan (which would be unusual), they would use 26 and the biweekly payment would be slightly smaller.

There are two ways that I have seen lenders apply biweekly payments towards a loan with a fixed monthly payment - both used half of the fixed monthly payment as the biweekly payment amount:

  1. They "hold" the payment and apply the full monthly payment once the remainder of the payment is received, so you don't really save anything. Any amount over the normal monthly payment is applied fully toward principal, reducing interest going forward.
  2. They calculate the accrued interest up do the date of the payment using a daily rate (typically annual rate/365), and the rest of that payment goes towards principal. The next biweekly payment will have slightly less interest than the first since the principal amount is slightly lower.

There may be other methods, but in either case the big benefit to you is not the interest savings, but the "Extra" monthly payment each year (26 half payments per year instead of 12 full payments). I have done biweekly payment before because it fit my income stream better, and the bank used the first method so there was no interest savings - the big benefit was the "extra" 13th payment. I could have simply done the extra payment manually, but it was nice to have the half payment line up with my income frequency.

