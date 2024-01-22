Here is how a normal fixed-rate monthly amortization schedule is calculated:

First we determine the total monthly payment:

Payment = [P*(r / n)(1 + r / n)^nt] / [(1 + r / n)^n*t - 1]

where n = 12, P is the loan, and r is the interest rate.

Then the interest required each month is simply calculated:

Interest = r*B

where B is the current remaining balance

And the principal paid each month is:

principal = Payment - interest

How do lenders change these calculations when we do biweekly payments? For example do they divide by 24 or by 26? Or perhaps do the extra two payments each year go entirely towards interest so it's equivalent to normal monthly payments + 1 annual principal only payment?

Spreadsheet showing amortization schedule, feel free to copy it and convert it to a biweekly payments to show how it impacts the interest: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/19HSKLYnqsSY3M6a5h5xs18u8PoILS21773j5JPYS_zc/edit?usp=sharing