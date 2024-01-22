I made no instalments payments in 2023 as I thought my net tax owing in 2023 would be below $3000. I received instalment reminders from CRA and I ignored the emails. Now, I believe my net tax will be $3600.I am trying to calculate the instalment interest I will be paying when I file my 2023 T1 (personal tax return). I cannot reduce my taxes as I am over 71 years old and have no RRSP deductions to claim. If the instalment interest is high, I am thinking of opening a spousal RRSP as my spouse is 69 years old. I have no other avenues of reducing my 2023 taxes. Can someone help me in the calculations and determine my instalment interest charge?