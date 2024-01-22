I filed my original 2022 tax return last year in February and shortly after received a refund. A month later, I realized I forgot to include my IRA tax-deductible contribution and filed an amendment. This time the refund took a few months to be processed but I finally got a check from the IRS with the additional refund plus some interest (26$) due to the time it took them to process it.

Now I have to file a 2nd amendment (IRA deduction didn't apply in my financial situation). I have prepared the new amended return and, as expected, I'd give back to the IRS the refund from the 1st amended return but I'm not sure how to include the additional interest. Can this interest be included in the tax return (if so, which form/cell?) or should I just wait for the IRS to process the new amended return and send me a letter asking for the interest back?

Thanks in advance for any help.