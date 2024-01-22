If an investor buys an ETF, typically, he is buying a basket of stocks. Those stocks are being held by the sponsor of the ETF. What happens if the sponsor of the ETF, sells those stocks and then disappears. Does the investor lose?
1 Answer
Yes. This is no different from buying a company stock where the company CEO sells all the assets and pockets the money disappearing.
Obviously, it's easier said than done in reality since publicly traded securities go through stringent listing process and have numerous safeguards against fraud enforced by regulatory oversight.