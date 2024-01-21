1

I have been involved in a sugar daddy relationship for a little while. He would send me money from Moneygram to Walmart from other people he was working with. I would then send most of the money to a bitcoin wallet. He asked me to make multiple bank accounts into which he makes transfers and the accounts are now frozen.

With all of this fraud with the bank accounts, I want out. But he says I have to pay him back thousands of dollars or he will call the cops or FBI on me. He has even said he would send people to kill me.

He has only given me about $2,000 through all of this. I have sent him back the majority of what he sends. I’m worried if I block him he will go through with his threats of calling the authorities. What should I do? Please help!

Improve this question
New contributor
Jennifer Bock is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
2

I'm not an attorney, for proper legal advice and evaluation of your situation and risks you're exposed to you should talk to an attorney. I'm sure there's a legal aid or free public defender legal advice in your jurisdiction if you can't afford one.

My personal opinion:

When someone is bluffing - call their bluff.

You're being threatened and blackmailed - that's a crime. Go to the police. The scammer is trying to bully you and scare you by claiming that the law enforcement will come after you in order to deter you from going to the law enforcement.

You've realized you've been used to commit crimes and once you've realized that you decided to get out of the scam. That's the right thing to do. The FBI has much bigger fish to fry than you. In fact, the scammer is that much bigger fish they'd like to fry with your help.

So, turn his threats on him, go to the police.

In any case, disengage, stop communicating and responding, and do not cooperate with the scammer now that you've realized you've been used in a criminal activity. It will only get worse.

Improve this answer
0

Jennifer, you need to either go to your nearest police department or contact the FBI office in the city where you live. Choose whichever is closer or easier to get to.

If you are worried about getting the run-around at a busy police station, then call the FBI on the phone. They handle money laundering, bank fraud, extortion, and death threats.

Tomorrow is Monday. Call the FBI tomorrow morning. Tell them everything you have told us. They will help you and tell you what to do so that you can end this once and for all. Don't block the guy yet, but do NOT talk to him! No texts, no phone calls, no emails.

If you're really scared for your life, go to the police now even though it is Sunday.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .