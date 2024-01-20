So here is the issue. Since the beginning of january, I started noticing something odd with my phone. Basically, I usually pay credits to be able to call people. The problem is this : after a few days or so, call credits get spent. Normally these payments last for a month or more because I don't really call people that much. Plus, it happened twice, I just paid last week and now it's gone again. Is someone using my Id and phone number to call. I'm kinda scared honestly, please help.