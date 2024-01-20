So here is the issue. Since the beginning of january, I started noticing something odd with my phone. Basically, I usually pay credits to be able to call people. The problem is this : after a few days or so, call credits get spent. Normally these payments last for a month or more because I don't really call people that much. Plus, it happened twice, I just paid last week and now it's gone again. Is someone using my Id and phone number to call. I'm kinda scared honestly, please help.
Modified today
2Have you asked the phone company? Checked the call log? Do credits have expiration conditions? Really hard for us to know any of that.– littleadv40 mins ago
