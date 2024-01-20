0

I know that capital gains are taxable for non-US citizen in their own country. But I'm not sure whether non-us citizens are taxable as they are for diviends and interests for the capital gains (buy-sell + premium) which are gained from options trading on a brokerage account.

Here some info:

  • I didn't stay in Unites States more than half a year and don't have a green card.
  • I'm not operating a busineess over there.
  • I have a W8-BEN which prevents double taxation for the capital gains.

Would be appreciate if someone could enlighten me on this point.

