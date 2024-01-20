I am trying to learn futures and options from John Hull's book Fundamentals of Futures and Options Markets 9ed. In section 1.8, he has given an example of hedging using forward contracts. Following paragraph appears there

Consider next another U.S. company, which we will refer to as ExportCo, that is exporting goods to the United Kingdom and on May 13, 2015, knows that it will receive £30 million three months later. ExportCo can hedge its foreign exchange risk by selling £30 million in the three-month forward market at an exchange rate of 1.5736. This would have the effect of locking in the U.S. dollars to be realized for the pounds at $47,208,000.

I am attaching the table used here.

How can this ExportCo can sell £30 million if they do not already have it. And how will it help with the foreign exchange risk ? I am not understanding this part.