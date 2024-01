Say I buy a duplex for $800k which has a monthly mortgage of around $4500. My take home say is only $4500 a month. I know I can rent out one side of the duplex for $2500 a month so I would be able to pay it assuming I rent it out since there is only $2000 left on the mortgage.

In this scenario would it be risky to buy this house? Some cons would be if I lose my job somehow or can't find a tenant then I assume the home would foreclose? But that is very unlikely.

Edit changed some numbers