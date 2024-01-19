We get charged overnight swap fees when holding CFD positions overnight. But what are the overnight trading times? Especially for crypto and shares. Scoured through the internet but could only find the below, which just mentions start time.

https://www.ig.com/uk/help-and-support/spread-betting-and-cfds/fees-and-charges/why-is-overnight-funding-charged-and-how-is-it-calculated-#:~:text=If%20you%20hold%20a%20short,through%2010pm%20(UK%20time): "If you hold a short-term trade and want to keep it open overnight, you'll be charged a daily interest fee. This charge will be applied to Daily Funded Bets (DFBs) as well as cash CFD positions held through 10pm (UK time)."

So, we get charged if we hold after 10pm. So overnight times are between 10PM and midnight? If 10pm is the start time for overnight window, whats the end time?

Especially interested in crypto CFDs and stocks CFDs.

thx