While moving, I recently found an old prepaid Amex card that I had originally selected from my then-employer's "recognition" benefits program. The card expired in 2013, but my understanding is that in Canada it is not legal for the funds on a prepaid card be allowed to expire [see here, which is not conclusive]. However, I have not found any success towards getting a new card re-issued by Amex.

Not only has the card itself been expired for over 10 years, but the benefits program that issued it is defunct, and the reward card program ("Achievers") is now run by Mastercard, not Amex. I don't know who might technically "own" this debt, but I certainly haven't gotten anyone to admit that they do.

Am I correct in saying that legally, I should be able to get these funds? And, perhaps more critically, how might I be able to convince someone to follow through on that requirement?