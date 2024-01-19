0

I'll try to keep it a simple as possible because I believe the answer could either be something logical that people on here can help me with or something truly linked to local regulations.

In accounting, the rule of conservatism holds, which translated in economic terms means that unrealised gains (future gains) are not recorded in any book while unrealised and realised losses are.

In the field of financial reporting, when an investment fund breaks through one of its prospectus rules, the law here (Luxembourg) says you must communicate to the regulator the impact the breach has caused.

Let's say I have a 10% equity exposure maximum. the IM buys too many Apple shares and breaches the rule. The day after he sells enough Amazon shares to reduce exposure, but he sells at a loss. Now the standards rules are, you measure impact either via price change on "apple shares" or price change on "amazon shares". In my case I should net, but the principle above doesn't make it 100% question proof.

  • What is the actual impact you are trying to measure? I don't understand what the prospectus rule-breach has to do with anything; is there a penalty assigned to failing to meet the terms of the prospectus? Or are you just talking about the loss on the amazon shares? And what "Standards rules" say you should net? Are you talking about a specific accounting provision or general? And are you yourself a fund (and thus this is a corporate accounting question, and off-topic for this site), or an individual (in which case, tell us why it matters to you, because it probably shouldn't).
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago

