I'll try to keep it a simple as possible because I believe the answer could either be something logical that people on here can help me with or something truly linked to local regulations.

In accounting, the rule of conservatism holds, which translated in economic terms means that unrealised gains (future gains) are not recorded in any book while unrealised and realised losses are.

In the field of financial reporting, when an investment fund breaks through one of its prospectus rules, the law here (Luxembourg) says you must communicate to the regulator the impact the breach has caused.

Let's say I have a 10% equity exposure maximum. the IM buys too many Apple shares and breaches the rule. The day after he sells enough Amazon shares to reduce exposure, but he sells at a loss. Now the standards rules are, you measure impact either via price change on "apple shares" or price change on "amazon shares". In my case I should net, but the principle above doesn't make it 100% question proof.