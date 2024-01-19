I had a serious of attempted fraudulent payments on my debit card, bank was very proactive and alerted me, I have received a new card. However I had a call on the same day my new card arrived from Anthony Brown, who had a very strong Indian accent, but he was able to recite the first 4 numbers on my new card. How would this scammer know them ?
1 Answer
The first 4 numbers on a card typically just indicate the issuer and are probably the same as your old card and lots of other cards from the same bank.
From Wikipedia:
Payment card numbers are composed of 8 to 19 digits,[1] The leading six or eight digits are the issuer identification number (IIN) sometimes referred to as the bank identification number (BIN)
The first few digits also encode the type of card (e.g. Mastercard or Visa). But that also isn't going to change if you're issued a new card.– Simon B2 mins ago