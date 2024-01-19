0

I had a serious of attempted fraudulent payments on my debit card, bank was very proactive and alerted me, I have received a new card. However I had a call on the same day my new card arrived from Anthony Brown, who had a very strong Indian accent, but he was able to recite the first 4 numbers on my new card. How would this scammer know them ?

The first 4 numbers on a card typically just indicate the issuer and are probably the same as your old card and lots of other cards from the same bank.

From Wikipedia:

Payment card numbers are composed of 8 to 19 digits,[1] The leading six or eight digits are the issuer identification number (IIN) sometimes referred to as the bank identification number (BIN)

  • The first few digits also encode the type of card (e.g. Mastercard or Visa). But that also isn't going to change if you're issued a new card.
    – Simon B
    2 mins ago

