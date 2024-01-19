Hi since 17th December 2023 I transferred from my private account Revolut to my other private account with Monese and still not arrived and Monese claims not having received my money claiming Revolut has to recall this from the intermediary bank .Credit Mutuel Arkea as the SEPA payments were in euro.

All previous transfers and the one later in December went well.

Revolut doesn’t seem to care at all, while for me this is an important amount and moreover they temporarily blocked my account “limited” as well- claiming security reasons as out of security I transferred 25% of my savings to another account of mine.

I m desperate … any thoughts and ideas how to solve this ?Thank you.