I have an account with HB Silver ebank online which another person set up for me. My questions are these: 1) Is this a legitmate bank system?, 2)My account shows funds in it, are these funds actually there or fake? A little more information on this account. My friend was working in Milan, Italy when he set up his account and mine. The website is hbsiver.com. When I open it, it takes me to a page to sign in on. Let me know if further information is needed. Thank you,