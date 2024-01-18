FINRA provide everyday's short sale data at the website:
We can get field defination here field defination, Short Volume--Aggregate reported share volume of executed short sale and short sale exempt trades during regular trading hours.
Let us select a company listing in OTCBB market--
FNMA,download the table from the webpage short sale data of FNMA on 20231229,open it with EXCEL.
Now open FNMA's data on OTCBB's official website,we get an other data
DATE SHORT INTEREST
12/29/2023 3,465,786
Which number is true for
short interest?
3,465,786 in OTCBB or 3179805 in FINRA