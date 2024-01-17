I have recently started investing in Indian stock market. It has only been six months, and I have invested around
~10L, sitting at
12% profit(P/L).
I happen to discover a core problem in my investments, being a noob initially, whenever I found a business fascinating, I would invest in it(
2-3 stocks in the same sector, sometimes more than
3 as well) not thinking about how would my portfolio generate huge returns. I never invested in a Micro-Nano cap tbh, Small cap a few with good business background, but Mid and Large cap is mostly present in my portfolio. I have around
120 holdings as of now. Now, you can imagine I have only invested a small quantity of amount for each positions held with a few number of shares all together. Fear of money loss kept investments spread thin, hindering potential gains.
I really want to cut my holdings and bring it something around only
10-20 businesses, but what I am worried about is, if I happen to sell most of them, I will be imposed with
15% STCG.
In this bullish market,
12% profit at an investment of
~10L is nothing, I feel so. It would have been better had if I simply invested in Nifty 50 or Sensex(I am a big noob).
What is your take on this, should I sell most of the shares to bring my holdings down, or should I at least hold for another
6-10 months, in order to be in a LTCG category to be imposed less tax on selling?
Also, it is difficult to time the markets, selling selective things would be difficult for sure and I don't have much knowledge about technical analysis as well, but I can only stick with monopolies is what I can think as of now.