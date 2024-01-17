I have recently started investing in Indian stock market. It has only been six months, and I have invested around ~10L , sitting at 12% profit(P/L). I happen to discover a core problem in my investments, being a noob initially, whenever I found a business fascinating, I would invest in it( 2-3 stocks in the same sector, sometimes more than 3 as well) not thinking about how would my portfolio generate huge returns. I never invested in a Micro-Nano cap tbh, Small cap a few with good business background, but Mid and Large cap is mostly present in my portfolio. I have around 120 holdings as of now. Now, you can imagine I have only invested a small quantity of amount for each positions held with a few number of shares all together. Fear of money loss kept investments spread thin, hindering potential gains.

I really want to cut my holdings and bring it something around only 10-20 businesses, but what I am worried about is, if I happen to sell most of them, I will be imposed with 15% STCG. In this bullish market, 12% profit at an investment of ~10L is nothing, I feel so. It would have been better had if I simply invested in Nifty 50 or Sensex(I am a big noob).