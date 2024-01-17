About 40 minutes ago, I posted a buy order of IE00B4L5YC18 at 31.12 EUR/share to Scalable Capital for execution at Gettex. The sell price has been fluctuating a bit since but as of the writing of this question is at 31.107 EUR/share (taken from gettex.de). Shouldn't it be at at least 31.12 EUR/share because anyone who wants to sell could sell to me at 31.12 EUR/share?

I've had the feeling that Scalable Capital doesn't post my orders to exchanges before, and it even happened with Comdirect and the Stuttgart stock exchange. But whenever I posted an order to the Frankfurt stock exchange via Comdirect, it showed up after a few minutes if it hadn't already been executed by that time.

With Scalable Capital and Gettex I've even made the experience that days after I had posted my offer, executed trades were showing up on gettex.de with worse prices than what I offered.