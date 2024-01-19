I have trouble getting my arms around estimated tax payments. Let's assume I have some small steady income but the majority of the income is "lumpy": large one time payments that are hard to predict in timing and amount.

An example: let's say I'm making a base line income of about $40,000. Tax on these is trivial: $1230/year or $310/quarter (assuming rough 2023 numbers and married filing jointly). I have a payment of $260,000 coming up but no idea on whether it hits in the current tax year or the next. If it it comes in the current year, the tax jumps up to $52,000 or $13,000/quarter. If we divvy this up over the quarters proportional to the income I should have paid $1733 in the first three quarters and $46800 in the last.

Let's assume that the sum of all estimated tax payments covers the tax liability and that none of the "safe haven" provisions work here.

Questions:

In the example above: if I only pay $310/quarter, do I have to pay underpayment penalty for the first 3 quarters? If yes, how is this penalty calculated? What is a reasonable strategy to avoid the penalty when timing and amount of future payments isn't know at the time?

P.S. This is NOT an academic example. I got snagged by this before when a private company staged a private stock sale event at the end of the year and despite covering my entire tax liability I had to pay underpayment penalty on the earlier quarters (which had proper withholding given the information available at the time).