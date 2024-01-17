I recently made a career transition, resigning from an Indian IT company in February 2023 with my last working day in May. And, I was going through the last six months pay slips provided by that organizations, after my LWD, for tax computations that have left me perplexed.

I was amazed to find out that income tax was deducted till March(Quarter-4), but not for April and May(Quarter-1), in-fact there was no salary for May, since I guess the LWD was before their pay processing cycle for that month, but it was paid out to me on June having retro components in it. It was a full and final settlement to be very precise, having basic and other components for the number of days I worked in May. It also had the "leave encashment" and "medical insurance refund" components in the same June month pay-slip.

I had also checked 26AS form and found out that, Tax Deducted is zero and the gross total income is being reflected for the quarter Apr-Jun.

I have some questions that I would be grateful for your help with.

Is it common that if the notice period falls in the starting Q1 of the year then companies leave the taxation thing to the employees/new company where the employees joins?

Do I need to pay "Advance Tax" for the period( Q1 ), or shall I leave that to the new organization which I joined in June end? Or, should I handle this during my ITR filing?

Does salaried employees like me, for whom the IT companies deduct TDS month-on-month basic from the salary, needs to pay "Advance tax" if he/she has "income from other sources" like dividend, interest from FD, RD, savings account, etc. or if there wasn't any tax deducted when leaving an organization?

Isn't the "Leave encashment" and "medical insurance refund" are considered to be tax exempted? Should they be deducted from the gross total income and not be present in the net taxable income. Are they part of Section 10 exemptions and not be taken into account while showing previous income to the current employer for tax computations?

For the third question I know its kind of vague, since income from other sources can be huge, but lets just assume, my income from dividend is less than 5000 for every stocks/shares/MFs individually as well as cumulatively, but with interest income from savings banks, FD, RD, etc. exceeds 60,000 for a financial year. I had heard from my peeps having income from other sources mostly FD RD for more than 60,000 and handling them during ITR filing(paying self-assessment tax, reflected in AIS) but haven't been into the "Advance tax" payment and there weren't any fine levied on such income though I guess government impose 1% of the amount to be paid in a quarter for every months till the amount is not paid month-on-month, if advance tax for that quarter is not being paid. How is this possible for the peeps scenario is the above description to get away with the fine thing, if "Advance tax" is mandatory for all?

Note: For the questions asked above, you can assume my monthly salary is around 1,10,000 in hand. The package is around 15LPA. Income from dividend/MFs is less than 5000 as of now and cumulative income from other sources is 60,000 Leave encashment was of 48,000/- and Medical insurance refund was of 1,500 respectively.