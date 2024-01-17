I did some learning on the PMCC strategy and thinking to implement it on SPY.

As the reading materials urged I have been trying to make sure the initial set up long ITM LEAP at around 0.8 delta, and selling monthly OTM calls. By looking at the numbers on paper, I realised it is hard to have a set up where in case a huge rally and my shot calls got assigned and I can come up net positive. So I'm stuck not knowing how should I select the long and short legs? or SPY isnt the right choice to begin with.

For example, SPY currently trading at $474.14 (red day yesterday), the 2025/Jan/17 LEAP strike at $370 has a delta of 0.93, ask price is $122.86. If I purchase this, then the monthly call I can sell, for example, 2024/Feb/23 strike $490, has a bid price of $2.1. In this set up, if SPY goes beyond $490 tmr, I have to close the position = $490-$370-$122.86+$2.1 ~ -$0.76, so I set out to be $76 in the red.

Moving the short call higher than $490 will diminish the premium received by a lot, while moving the LEAP strike less than $370 doesnt help too much as it inflates the debit I need to pay.

How should I properly set this up? or I should buy the LEAP on a red day, wait for a green day to sell the monthly call?