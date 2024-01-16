0

The word "accredited" has a pretty specific meaning: having successfully passed a formal process of certification. But becoming an "accredited investor" doesn't appear to have any mechanism of accreditation; the definition (for an individual) is simply someone with a high net worth or with a high income, with no actual accreditation mentioned anywhere.

Does anyone know where this seemingly-inconsistent term comes from? For example, did there used to be an accreditation process that was discontinued in favor of the requirements we have today?

There are more formal indicators in the "Professional Criteria" section of that page:

  • Investment professionals in good standing holding the general securities representative license (Series 7), the investment adviser representative license (Series 65), or the private securities offerings representative license (Series 82)
  • Directors, executive officers, or general partners (GP) of the company selling the securities (or of a GP of that company)
  • Any “family client” of a “family office” that qualifies as an accredited investor
  • For investments in a private fund, “knowledgeable employees” of the fund

"Accredited" does not mean by definition a formal process. It simply means "provided with credentials". That could be a formal or an informal process. Apparently the SEC chose to consider a high income an indicator of "credit" to be able to participate in certain transactions, but it is by no means the only way.

