The word "accredited" has a pretty specific meaning: having successfully passed a formal process of certification. But becoming an "accredited investor" doesn't appear to have any mechanism of accreditation; the definition (for an individual) is simply someone with a high net worth or with a high income, with no actual accreditation mentioned anywhere.

Does anyone know where this seemingly-inconsistent term comes from? For example, did there used to be an accreditation process that was discontinued in favor of the requirements we have today?